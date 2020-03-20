SALEM, NH (CBS) — Three Salem, New Hampshire firefighters remain quarantined at a fire station after they came in contact with someone who met the criteria for a COVID-19 test.
The crew from that station has been temporarily relocated.
The Salem Fire Department said a total of nine firefighters came in contact with someone who may have coronavirus on three separate incidents. All nine were asked to self-quarantine.
“Some of the members selected to self-quarantine in their homes,” said the fire department. “Others were quarantined in one of our fire stations.”
On Sunday, two were cleared by test results and returned to duty. On Thursday, four more were cleared and returned to work.
While three are still in quarantine, they have not shown any symptoms. “These actions were taken out of an overabundance of caution for the protection of our members, the other members of Salem Fire and the public we serve,” the department said.