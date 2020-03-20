



BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re worry about getting your vehicle inspected before your sticker expires, the state is giving you a little more time.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it will only have eight offices remain open for service to the general public and is granting numerous extensions to help with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are continuing to identify ways in which we can provide support and assistance to Registry customers and members of the business community to limit their need for in-person visits to RMV Service Centers,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “The new extensions and protocols that we are implementing for Commercial Driver’s Licenses and Learner’s Permits and motor vehicle inspections will help protect the safety and well-being of the members of the general public during these challenging times.”

For non-commercial vehicles, inspections that expire March 31 have a deadline extension of May 31 and inspection that expire on April 30 have until June 30. Vehicles issued a failed inspection sticker in March or April must be re-inspected by the same deadlines. However, vehicles that received a failed inspection sticker due to a safety defect cannot be operated until repairs have been completed.

Newly registered vehicles, which must receive an inspection within seven days of purchase, will also have extensions granted until May 31 for vehicles registered in March and June 30 for vehicles registered in April. All motorcycle inspection stickers that expire on May 31 have until June 30 to get inspected.

Commercial driver’s licenses and learning permits expiring in March or April will have a 60-day extension to allow commercial drivers to be able to deliver supplies during the state of emergency. The Milton and Wilmington offices will be open only for commercial licenses.

Learner’s permits will be extended to 60 days after their expiration date as all road tests, except those for commercial drivers, will be postponed until April 6.

Only eight RMV centers will remain open – Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Springfield and Worcester. Customers visiting the open centers will be issued tickets on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to those customers with transactions that cannot be completed online.

For transactions that can be completed online, visit www.Mass.gov/RMV.