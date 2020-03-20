BOSTON (CBS) – Every realtor and seller, of course, wants a big, busy open house with lots of interest. But such an event isn’t allowed right now. Realtors are taking extra precautions to protect everyone involved in the process.

Vilma Michienzi, of Real Living Suburban Lifestyle Real Estate, is preparing for her weekend open house like never before. In addition to posting the signs and printing brochures, her checklist now contains some new essentials.

“Antibacterial hand wipes, Purell hand sanitizer, Clorox disinfectant wipes, sanitizing spray, gloves and booties,” she said.

Like many industries, the threat of coronavirus is changing the way she does her job every day. There are some new restrictions, and certain parts of the process seem to be changing by the hour.

“We are working with attorneys, and they are writing language into P&S agreements and to offers to protect the buyers and sellers during this whole pandemic,” Michienzi explained.

Her priority right now is the health and safety of her clients, the public and herself. These open houses are going to run a little differently.

“No more than three groups at a time; having all the doors open, so no one touches any doors,” Michienzi said.

Heading into the typically busy spring market, she encourages people to find a realtor they truly trust for help navigating this uncertain time.

“If they’re in it, I would suggest continuing to move forward. The buyers and sellers are still out there,” she said.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh is asking realtors to utilize photos and videos of properties instead of in-person showings – especially for homes and apartments that are currently occupied.