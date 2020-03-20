BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said 85 new positive coronavirus tests brought the state total to 413 as of Friday. Earlier in the day the DPH announced the first death in the state, a Suffolk County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
The recent spike in positive tests is partially the result of increased testing capabilities at a state level. So far, over 4,091 people have been tested.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said by Saturday, he expects an “enormous increase” in the number of coronavirus tests the state can process.
In Massachusetts, 63 cases are through local transmission, 49 are travel-related, and 204 remain under investigation.
Middlesex County remains the area with the highest number of positive tests, with 144 cases.
There are 86 cases in Suffolk County, 64 in Norfolk County, 29 in Essex County, 20 in Berkshire County,19 in Worcester County, 6 in Bristol County, 9 in Barnstable County, 11 in Plymouth County, 3 in Hampden County, 1 in Franklin County, X2in Hampshire County and 19 that have not yet been determined.
Fifty-eight people have been hospitalized.
Of the total cases, 97 are connected to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February.
There were 328 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Thursday.