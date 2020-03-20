WORCESTER (CBS) – Colleges and universities are trying to figure out commencement plans. Harvard University has announced that it is postponing the commencement ceremony. Lasell College is looking at streaming events. But the College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, told seniors they would get an in-person graduation ceremony.
“We are committed to, at some point in the future, when it is safe from a public health standpoint, to get together with our students, families, faculty and staff – all of us celebrating their achievements over these past four years. The response has been tremendous, and I;m really glad we were able to make that decision for our students,” said Holy Cross Vice President For Student Affairs Michele Murray.
Murray said the school had “a really rough start to the semester,” referencing a Florida car crash that killed a member of Holy Cross’s rowing team and injured 11 others in January.
“It would have been really difficult in an already difficult situation for our students to end their year this way, so that was one of the things that we were considering,” Murray said.
Commencement was originally scheduled for May 22.