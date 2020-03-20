CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The state of New Hampshire has 11 new cases of coronavirus as of Friday, bringing the state total to 55, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases are all adults, including six men and five women.
Three of the cases are in Grafton County. Rockingham County has two cases and Hillsborough, Carroll, Merrimack, Coos and Cheshire counties have one case. The positive test results are the first cases in Coos and Cheshire counties, the department said.
Four of the cases were likely spread through community transition, according to the health department. The other seven cases have either traveled to locations with coronavirus cases or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Community-based transmission has been identified in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Merrimack and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester, the department said.