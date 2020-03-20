Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed Friday night that nine of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The hospital said it currently has four patients with COVID-19, three of which require intensive care. It has admitted 60 people under investigation for the coronavirus.
Healthcare workers have said they need personal protective equipment. On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asked private businesses do their part to help medical workers during the coronavirus, including donating supplies.
As of Friday afternoon, Massachusetts had 413 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.