BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s coronavirus relief efforts have raised millions in just a few days. Mayor Marty Walsh said donations to the Boston Resiliency Fund have exceeded $15 million.
The generosity and strength of the people of Boston shows every day of the year, and most especially in times of crisis. I am so proud to be Mayor of a city with such a big heart. https://t.co/hyNMdmt5nd
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 20, 2020
“These donations will help our community recover faster from the devastating impacts of the coronavirus,” Walsh tweeted.
Announced Monday, the fund’s priorities are to get food to children and seniors, provide remote learning technology for students and support first responders and healthcare workers in the city.
Walsh has said the initial goal is for the fund to raise $20 million. Online donations can be made here.