BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Cross is looking for healthy people to donate blood as coronavirus-related school and business closures have caused a blood shortage.
There have been 150,000 fewer donations because of these cancellations,” said Kelly Isenor, Red Cross external communications manager. “It’s a real problem.”
She said that donating blood is a safe procedure. “Like going to the grocery store or the pharmacy, it is something that is vital to the public health.”
A continued blood shortage, she said, could create another public health crisis. “It’s a real concern” Isenor said.
The Red Cross is looking for people or organizations that have a large space that could host blood drives while allowing donors to keep a safe social distance to volunteer their space. Anyone with such as space can visit redcrossblood.org/host or call 1-800-Red-Cross.