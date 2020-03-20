BOSTON (CBS) — Families celebrating happy occasions like births and weddings are having to change the way they do things with the newly imposed coronavirus social distancing rules.
At the North Shore Medical Center, staff are only allowing one healthy visitor in a room at a time. Others can stop by for window visits.
On Friday, members of a family from Bradford got to meet their baby sister for the first time. New baby Maeve Francis was born on St. Patrick’s Day and is the youngest of four.
Similarly, a couple in Wakefield were determined not to let anything ruin their special day. Josh and Ashley Arsenault got married Friday on their original date, but not at their planned location.
Despite planning the wedding for months, family members said they had to cancel and get married at the town hall.
But the couple didn’t let that get them down. They were joined by their daughter Isabella for the marriage.