BOSTON (CBS) — News that Tom Brady was set to sign with the Buccaneers broke Tuesday night. It couldn’t be “announced” by Brady until Wednesday, but it was expected to drop as soon as the NFL’s new league year opened at 4 p.m.

Alas, here we are Thursday morning and there’s still no word of a Brady-Buccaneers pact. What’s the hold up? Could Brady be feeling some remorse for leaving the one team he’s ever played for?!?

No, that is not the case. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two sides were “still trying to finalize contract language” as of Wednesday night. That is a more challenging task this offseason, which is what’s causing the delay.

As Schefter noted, no problems are expected to pop up in these final stages of the Brady signing. Pro Football Talk jumped on the report early Thursday morning, adding that the location of Brady’s physical is the main hold up at this point.

This is fairly common around the NFL as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

So if you were hoping this delay would lead to Brady pulling a Josh McDaniels, leaving the Bucs at the altar at the last second, it doesn’t sound like this saga will play out like a soap opera. At some point in the very near future, Tom Brady will be quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

