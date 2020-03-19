BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been relatively quiet at the start of free agency, but they are making some calls. They’ve reportedly shown interest in free agent D-lineman Derek Wolfe, according to a report from The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.
Daniels said that “the Patriots are showing interest and have had discussions” with the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe.
Wolfe, who will turn 31 in February, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Broncos, after Denver drafted him with the 36th overall pick in 2012. He’s also coming off a dislocated elbow that ended his 2019 season early.
He’s coming off a season with a career-high seven sacks, after averaging fewer than four sacks per season in his first seven years. Wolfe also had 2.5 sacks during the Broncos’ 2015 playoff run to a Super Bowl.