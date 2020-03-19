CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Nate Ebner, New England Patriots, Patriots News


FOXBORO (CBS) – Matt Patricia and Brian Flores aren’t the only former Patriots assistant coaches snagging players with New England ties. Add first-year New York Giants coach Joe Judge to the list as well.

Judge snagged core Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner to a contract on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the signing.

Ebner had been with the Patriots since 2012.

Judge is certainly familiar with Ebner’s work, having coached the Patriots special teams unit before becoming Giants head coach.

