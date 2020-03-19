FOXBORO (CBS) – Matt Patricia and Brian Flores aren’t the only former Patriots assistant coaches snagging players with New England ties. Add first-year New York Giants coach Joe Judge to the list as well.
Judge snagged core Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner to a contract on Thursday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the signing.
The #Giants are bringing in a familiar face for coach Joe Judge, as former #Patriots special teams ace Nate Ebner is set to join NYG, source said. The ex-rugby star had been with New England since 2012.
Ebner had been with the Patriots since 2012.
Judge is certainly familiar with Ebner’s work, having coached the Patriots special teams unit before becoming Giants head coach.