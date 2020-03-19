BOSTON (CBS) — Major League Soccer is exploring all options to play an entire 2020 season. But it also announced Thursday that its cornavirus hiatus will continue longer than expected, in accordance with the CDC’s guidance during the outbreak.
“In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time,” the league announced. “MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.”
Shortly after MLS released their statement, the New England Revolution released one of their own, backing the league’s decision.
“The New England Revolution’s highest priority during this time remains safeguarding the health and well-being of the club’s fans, players, coaches, and employees. The Revolution are in full support of Major League Soccer’s decision to extend the suspension of match play in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to suspend public gatherings involving 50 people over the next eight weeks,” the statement read.
“The club remains in close communication with local, state, and federal constituents to determine safe protocols and develop the appropriate course for future Revolution games and events,” it continued. “The Revolution look forward to resuming the MLS season and playing a full slate of games as soon as it is prudent to do so.”
New England was 0-1-1 when the league put the season on hold.