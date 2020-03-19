BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is gone. And that’s sad. But fortunately, over the course of 20 years, he authored quite a few unforgettable moments.
And fortunately, you’ll get to bask in the glory of some of those moments this weekend.
ESPN announced that on Sunday, March 22, it will be airing a seven-hour marathon celebrating some of the greatest moments of Brady’s career. Of course, seven hours isn’t nearly enough to fit half of Brady’s biggest and best moments, but it will do for now.
“The combination of ‘NFL’s Greatest Games’ and ‘Super Bowl Highlights’ specials will feature nine seminal games – including condensed versions of all six Super Bowl victories – from Brady’s time with the Patriots,” ESPN said in a release.
The schedule for the marathon is below. All times are Eastern.
12 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2001 AFC Divisional Round, Patriots Vs. Raiders
1:30 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XXXVI, Patriots vs. Rams
3 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXVIII Highlights, Patriots vs. Panthers
3:30 p.m.: Super Bowl XXXIX Highlights, Patriots vs. Eagles
4 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 AFC Divisional Round, Patriots Vs. Ravens
4:30 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIX, Patriots Vs. Seahawks
5:30 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI, Patriots Vs. Falcons
6 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 AFC Championship Game, Patriots Vs. Chiefs
6: 30 p.m.: NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII, Patriots vs. Rams