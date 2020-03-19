Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Becomes First Person In NFL To Test Positive For CoronavirusCoronavirus has hit the NFL. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the virus.

ESPN Airing 7-Hour Tom Brady Marathon On SundayFortunately, you'll get to bask in the glory of some of Tom Brady's finest moments this weekend.

MLB Gives Minor Leaguers Spring Per Diems Amid Coronavirus Shutdown; Salaries TBDMinor league players shut out of spring training camps will receive allowances from teams through April 8, and a plan is underway to compensate those players during the postponed portion of the regular season.

Duron Harmon Says Farewell To Pats Nation: 'You Will Always Have A Place In My Heart!'The ending to a seven-year Patriots career may have been abrupt, so Harmon took to social media to give a proper farewell and appreciation for his time in New England.

Ranking The Funniest Options For Patriots At QuarterbackTom Brady's gone. Some folks don't want to laugh. For those that do, please consider these possibilities.