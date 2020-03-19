Comments
FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — TJX announced it is closing all of its stores around the world for the next two weeks as of Thursday because of the coronavirus. The Framingham-based company is also shutting down store websites during that time.
The TJX brand includes TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra.
“This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our Associates and customers,” CEO Ernie Herrman said in a statement.
TJX will continue paying store, distribution and office workers for two weeks during the closures.
On Wednesday, Simon closed all of its retail properties temporarily in response to coronavirus.