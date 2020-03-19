



QUINCY (CBS) – Customers at Stop & Shop locations around Massachusetts were greeted with massive lines while taking advantage of the grocery store’s special hours during the coronavirus pandemic. The block of time is aimed at allowing people over 60 years old to keep a safe distance while getting necessary supplies.

Beginning Thursday, Stop & Shop is among the grocery stores changing hours to help older people, who are most vulnerable to coronavirus. Stores are open from 6-7:30 a.m. every day of the week only for customers 60 and over.

Dusty Maguire from Dorchester arrived Thursday morning at the Quincy location right at 6 a.m.

“It was a nightmare. I was here at 6 o’clock. You couldn’t get into the lot and you couldn’t find a carriage. Then when you got in the store, it was wall-to-wall people. And they can be rude,” said Maguire.

There were similar issues at other stores, including one in Dedham.

Maguire said many of the Quincy shelves were empty, the parking lot was extremely crowded, and lines wrapped around the store.

“I wanted to get here at 6 o’clock for the opening. I figured it would be just run in and run out. What a surprise,” said Maguire.

In a statement, Stop & Shop asked shoppers to consider staggering the days they visit the store to ensure it is not as crowded.

Stop & Shop stores are receiving deliveries daily and shelves are filled throughout the day.

“Our special shopping hours for older customers proved to be well attended on the first day, showing that dedicated time for those most vulnerable to shop is clearly something our communities want and need,” the company said.