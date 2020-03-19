YARMOUTH (CBS) — Yarmouth police are trying to make social distancing fun. The department announced it is holding a “social distancing picture contest” to encourage good habits during the coronavirus pandemic.
“A week ago we hardly knew what ‘social distancing’ is,” police wrote on Facebook. “Now that we are in a strange new reality many of you are finding ways to keep our ‘social distance,’ especially those who are now home with kids and little to do.”
To participate, residents can share a photo with police of themselves, their family, their neighborhood or business practicing social distancing. The pictures with the most likes after a week will receive a prize.
Health experts are recommending that people maintain a distance of six feet apart to prevent the spread of the virus.