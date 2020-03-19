BOSTON (CBS) – Volunteers went door to door in the rain Thursday to pass out breakfast and lunch to Boston families who need the meals most. The group from Greater Boston YMCA headed out in Roslindale with a carriage full of meals to go.
“We know there are some folks who just can’t get out to the grocery store,” James Morton, the President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Boston, explained. “We know that the grocery stores are running out of things, so this is an opportunity for us to make sure that children and families who need the meals the most get them.”
With school children home due to the coronavirus closures, that means no school lunches.
“I think that the meals that we are providing are giving our children some assurances that we are here for them and we are going to take care of them no matter what,” Morton added.
Since Monday, the organization has passed out more than 1,000 meals at 60 locations, serving roughly 160 children. In the coming days, those numbers will only grow as they expect to hit 80 locations by next week.
“It’s been heartwarming,” Morton said.
The YMCA said they will continue to pass out meals to families in need throughout the coming weeks. They are also preparing to transition some of their centers into emergency daycare centers for those families on the front lines of combating this coronavirus outbreak.