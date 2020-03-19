MALDEN (CBS) – A paint supply store in Malden started noticing something odd a few weeks ago. Masks they stock for professional painters were suddenly flying from the shelves at Town Line Paint.
“We typically stock quite a few masks, maybe up to 1,000,” manager Todd Zigelbaum said. Then about two weeks ago, something changed.
“We just noticed people were coming in and buying boxes.” Todd said these weren’t his typical professional painting customers. He suspects people were hoarding the N95 grade masks because of fears of coronavirus.
The store had to pull the masks off the shelves and restrict who can buy them.
While Todd ordered more from his supplier, he was told all of the masks are now being reserved for the federal government.
“We have been told not to expect masks for the foreseeable future.”
Another trend Town Line Paint is seeing – a change in clientele. While most of their traditional customers are professional painters, they are seeing more and more residential customers looking to get some painting done around the house, while they are spending more time at home.