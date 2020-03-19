BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — The kitchen at Prisco’s, a market and deli in Bridgewater, remains hot, and not just for paying takeout customers.

“Right now, it’s not about business. It’s making sure that nobody in Bridgewater and surrounding towns goes hungry,” said Prisco’s owner Steve Prisco.

Prisco woke up Monday inspired to help during this time. He and his family reached out to elder affairs and put a message on Facebook for anyone needing a meal at no charge.

“We got to dig deep and help out, and so we started making more meatballs and more sauce,” Prisco said.

Prisco’s efforts have attracted two banks that have donated more than $1,000 to help cover costs, as well as the attention of strangers who are now volunteering to drop off those meals.

“People are really stepping up,” said Mary Jean McDermott, executive director HESCCO

HESSCO Elder Services in Sharon runs Meals on Wheels for 12 towns. They’ve experienced an increase in the number of seniors needing meals.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who are nervous about going out into the stores,” McDermott said.

They’ve also seen a spike in calls from potential new volunteers. “We’ve gotten calls every day from people wanting to help,” McDermott said.

Back at Prisco’s, Prisco assembles a care package, including toilet paper for those who need a little more assistance, and sends out the food and extras with one of 35 volunteer drivers. Right now they’re delivering 30 meals a day, and may do more in the future.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Jaden Jewell, a volunteer. “It just feels good to help.”

“This is what makes America great — when people are down and out, there’s just as many as people willing and hoping to do whatever they can to help,” Prisco said.