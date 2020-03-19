



BOSTON (CBS) – People started lining up outside the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Haymarket branch in Boston well before sunrise early Thursday morning. With just eight RMV offices across the state open for business due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for in-person services has been huge.

Many people waited for three hours to get their business done Wednesday as customers were allowed into each branch just six at a time because of social distancing.

Ed Nelson said woke up at 2:30 a.m. Thursday and took a bus from Cape Cod to Boston to get to the Haymarket RMV before it opened at 9 a.m.

“I’m number two (in line) because there’s an elderly lady over there who’s number one,” he told WBZ-TV.

Nelson tried going to branches in Fall River and Brockton Wednesday, but the lines were just too long.

“I just think they should open the RMV way earlier than this,” said a young man waiting to get his permit.

The RMV stopped taking customers at 3 p.m. Wednesday in order to close on time by 5 p.m. It’s expected to do the same Thursday. The registry also wants drivers to know the wait times on their website are not accurate.

People already lining up outside in the rain at the RMV office at Haymarket. They’re trying to avoid the long lines that stretched around the building yesterday @MassRMV says they will stop taking customers here at 3 PM and that the websites wait times are not accurate @wbz pic.twitter.com/cstRF10AtQ — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) March 19, 2020

Plenty of services can still be done online and AAA also offers select RMV services to its members.