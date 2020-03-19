BOSTON (CBS) – As of Thursday, there are now 328 Coronavirus cases in Massachusetts. The number increased by 72 positive tests since Wednesday.
The large increase in positive tests is a partially the result of increased testing capabilities at at a state level.
Thursday morning, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker visited Quest Diagnostics in Marlboro. Baker said by Saturday, he expects an “enormous increase” in the number of coronavirus tests the state can process.
Of the coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 97 are connected to the Biogen employee conference that took place at the end of February.
In the state, 46 cases are through local transmission, 34 are travel related, and 151 remain under investigation.
The highest number of cases by county in Massachusetts come in Middlesex County, where 119 people tested positive.
On Wednesday, there were 256 cases in Massachusetts.