Duron Harmon Says Farewell To Pats Nation: 'You Will Always Have A Place In My Heart!'The ending to a seven-year Patriots career may have been abrupt, so Harmon took to social media to give a proper farewell and appreciation for his time in New England.

Ranking The Funniest Options For Patriots At QuarterbackTom Brady's gone. Some folks don't want to laugh. For those that do, please consider these possibilities.

Bruins Are Only NHL Team Not To Announce Plan To Help Stadium Workers During Coronavirus CrisisAll but one NHL team has announced a plan to provide financial assistance for part-time arena employees during the league's coronavirus stoppage. That one team is the Boston Bruins.

Joe Thuney Signs Franchise Tender, Becomes Highest-Paid Player On PatriotsJoe Thuney is now a rich young man.

Report: Patriots Interested In Derek WolfeThe Patriots have been relatively quiet at the start of free agency, but they are making some calls.