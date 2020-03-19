BOSTON (CBS) — Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island has stopped granting travel-related wishes to sick children because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to current medical and public concerns regarding the coronavirus, all wish travel has been postponed until further notice, as well as wish child participation in all activities and events that involve large gatherings,” the organization said.
The local chapter said it will still grant non-travel wishes like a gaming computer, special wheelchair, outdoor playsets and more.
“We are continuing to uplift our children through the planning and anticipation of their wishes, transporting their minds away from illness,” Make-A-Wish said. “Referrals of eligible children continue to be submitted daily and our volunteers are actively conducting virtual meetings with our wish families to engage them and learn about their wish requests.”
The Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island gala that was set for April 4 in Boston has been postponed. Anyone who wants to support the organization can visit www.massriwish.org