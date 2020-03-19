BOSTON (CBS) The coronavirus is keeping many local families away from their loved ones.

“It’s tough we try and stay strong,” said Jamie Weliver.

Jamie Weliver’s mom Lynn does not have the coronavirus, but she got sick last month just as the virus started to spread around the country. She’s now in a nursing home in Acton.

The family is relieved visitors are no longer allowed in, but miss being able to see their mom in person.

“The director of the facility has been tremendous. They are bending over backwards to try and accommodate families to get in touch with their loved ones,” said Weliver.

State and local leaders are urging people to check in on seniors while practicing social distancing.

“We need to give those people space … because for them it is a very different issue for them medically,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

“What were recommending is to take care if you have elderly that live around you in your neighborhood call them up see how they are doing see if they need any food or medication,” said Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy.

Waltham’s Senior Center is closed, but the city is still offering services remotely.

“The senior center itself has prepared 800 meals each day. Monday and Tuesday … frozen meals that they have sent out to the meals on wheels program in Waltham,” said McCarthy.

Food for seniors is a huge concern, which is why supermarkets are setting up shopping times for people only over 60. Market Basket’s senior hours started this morning.

“We had a lot of gratitude from the people that came in this morning. It was nice to be able to open early for them,” said Market Basket Supervisor of Operations Joe Schmidt

Market Basket’s senior hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings between 5-30 and 7 until further notice.