BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard to support the Commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday. This will increase the governor’s resources for dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
The order authorizes activation of up to 2,000 National Guard members across the Commonwealth who will be tasked with supporting requests from state agencies for equipment, logistics and warehousing, according to the governor’s office.
“Activating the National Guard will help support our Administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Baker said in a news release. “The expertise of the Massachusetts National Guard will benefit our communities with logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.”
The state had 328 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday.