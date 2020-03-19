BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale’s 2020 season is over before it began. The Red Sox lefty will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Thursday.
Sale’s spring training was delayed due to an illness, and then it came to a halt two weeks ago when he experienced pain in his left elbow after throwing to live batters for the first time this spring. He was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow, but even after getting two outside opinions, doctors did not recommend Tommy John at that time. All sides had hoped that rest would help Sale’s cause to return to form.
Alas, it did not, and now Sale will be out for the 2020 season, and will likely miss time in 2021 as well.
The 30-year-old pitched just 147.1 innings last year, his lowest single-season total since he became a starter in 2012. He also lacked effectiveness, posting a career-high 4.40 ERA and a 6-11 record.
Sale signed a contract extension with the Red Sox last March, a five-year, $145 million pact that runs through 2024 with an option for 2025.