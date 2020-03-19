



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a soggy, foggy start to the day. Most areas are receiving plain rain, but there are a few snowflakes mixing in this morning to the north and west. Very light accumulations are anticipated, mainly on grassy surfaces. Patchy coatings to a couple of inches are possible with the best chances north and west of 495, through the Worcester Hills and into parts of NH. As the morning progresses, this wintry mix will change over to all rain.

I expect the steadiest showers through midday, and there may be a few heavier pockets of rain over southeastern Massachusetts through lunchtime. Showers during the afternoon will begin to taper off from west to east by the evening. There still may be an occasional spot shower, but expect mostly cloudy skies this evening and tonight. Total rainfall amounts will range from about .50″ to .75″.

Winds will be out of the ESE 5-15 mph today with highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is normal for the first day of Spring! YES… Spring officially arrives tonight at 11:50! This is the earliest Spring Equinox in over a century.

NEXT 24 HOURS

We get a brief break in precipitation early Thursday evening, as skies remain mostly cloudy, temps will stay in the low 40s overnight. A warm front will move through the area overnight into Friday morning, with a few showers. As the front lifts northward through New England, a surge of warm and muggy air will move in. Southwest winds will become breezy at times with gusts 25 to 35 mph, but that will help push temperatures into the 60s to low 70s on Friday! Along the south coast, Cape and Islands, it will be cooler with that wind off the water, so expect highs stuck in the 50s.

There will be some dry stretches through the day, but also be prepared for the risk of a shower, especially in the morning and again in the afternoon and late in the day ahead of a cold front approaching the area. There may even be a rumble of thunder at times. This cold front will move through Friday night and introduce much cooler air into the region for the weekend.

WEEKEND

Back to normal this weekend. Expect a big drop in temperatures from Friday to Saturday with highs in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon, which is normal for this time of year. Clouds will decrease through the day, while Sunday will be mostly sunny. It will be even cooler on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. At least high pressure will be in control, meaning dry and quiet conditions for the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

We are tracking the potential of unsettled weather with late showers on Monday with another chance of a wintry mix possible Tuesday. The risk may linger into Wednesday, but likely to see some improvements. Highs expected in the 40s, but near 50 by midweek.

Stay with the WBZ weather team as we will continue to update you with the latest information.