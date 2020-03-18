BOSTON (CBS) — The trend of the Patriots losing free agents to a team in Florida or the Detroit Lions continues. Offensive lineman Ted Karras has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.
Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal is reporting that Karras will receive a one-year pact for $4 million from the Dolphins. Miami also signed Patriots free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy earlier this week.
New England drafted Karras in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he served primarily as a backup until last season when he was thrust into a starting role. He was solid in place of David Andrews under center, one of the few bright spots along the line in an otherwise disappointing 2019 season for New England.
That play in 2019 earned Karras a solid raise in 2020, and likely a starting job for the Dolphins.
In addition to Van Noy and Karras joining Miami, the Patriots lost quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a deal that is expected to be announced Wednesday afternoon. As for Patriots landing in Detroit, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton have both agreed to deals with the Lions, while New England reportedly traded safety Duron Harmon to Detroit on Wednesday.