BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots lost Danny Shelton to free agency. It didn’t take long for them to find a replacement.
The Patriots agreed to a deal with Beau Allen shortly after free agency began on Wednesday, as first reported by Adam Caplan.
The deal is for two years and $8 million total — matching the contract that the Lions offered Shelton in free agency.
#Patriots are signing former #Buccaneers DT Beau Allen: deal is for 2 years, $8m max total, source said.
Allen, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2013. He spent four seasons in Philly before playing the last two years in Tampa.
The 6-foot-3, 327-pound Allen had just 10 total tackles (and a half-sack) last season, after averaging 24 tackles per year over the previous four seasons.