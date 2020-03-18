BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have made a trade, as Matt Patricia continues to stock up on now-former Patriots.
The Patriots traded safety Duron Harmon to the Lions on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport indicated that the Patriots will merely flip late-round draft picks in the deal, making the trade — essentially — a salary dump.
This is a flip of late-round picks. https://t.co/aNNHwXfIgl
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020
Harmon was set to carry a $5.75 million cap hit this season. He’ll now cost just $1.25 million against the cap.
Harmon, 29, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 draft. He’s played in 111 of a possible 112 regular-season games, plus 17 more playoff games over the course of seven seasons.
He’s picked off 17 passes in the regular season and four more in the playoffs, earning the nickname of “The Closer” for his penchant for making picks to seal victories for New England.
Harmon was on the field for 65.2 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps last year, up from 61 percent in 2018.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Lions agreed to terms with defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Earlier, Jamie Collins agreed to a deal with Detroit as well.