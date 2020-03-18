



BOSTON (CBS) — There’s plenty of off-the-field action in the NFL these days. But in terms of actual live sports, fans are getting a bit antsy as basically every sport on the planet takes a hiatus due to COVID-19.

In an effort to help those sports-thirsty fans, the NFL and the NBA are stepping up.

The NFL is offering up GamePass for free, while the NBA is giving fans access to League Pass.

GamePass is the NFL’s online product for watching games … as in, every single game, dating back to 2009. It also includes access to past episodes of “Hard Knocks” and “A Football Life.” GamePass will be offered free until May 31 in the U.S., and until July 31 outside of the U.S.

GamePass also includes 45-minute condensed versions of games, as well as all-22 coaches’ film.

Fans can create an account at NFL.com/GamePass.

The league also announced that it will beef up its YouTube page and digital platforms by adding one signature win for each NFL franchise per day.

Over in the basketball world, fans can use NBA League Pass until April 22.

“This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content,” the league’s website read.

NBA League Pass is available on NBA.com, the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

Suffice it to say, in these times without sports, football fans will have plenty of content to watch.