CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Duron Harmon, Elandon Roberts, Jamie Collins, New England Patriots, NFL Free Agency, Sports News, Ted Karras


BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady left the Patriots. You might have heard. It made the news.

While the quarterback’s departure after 20 seasons is undoubtedly the biggest story surrounding the Patriots, he’s not the only player to bid farewell to Foxboro early in free agency or via trade.

For the sake of keeping track of all the Patriots heading out the door, here’s a neat and tidy list.

As you’ll clearly see, reunions with former Patriots coaches are a common theme.

Tom Brady, Quarterback

Patriots QB Tom Brady. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Not much needs to be said here. The quarterback is heading to Tampa Bay. He spent 20 years with the Patriots, but he won’t be finishing his career in New England.

Kyle Van Noy, Linebacker

Kyle Van Noy (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The versatile Van Noy is reuniting with his former position coach, Brian Flores, down in Miami. Van Noy recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks last season.

Duron Harmon, Safety

Duron Harmon of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The safety known for his game-clinching interceptions was shipped to Detroit, where he’ll once again play for former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The deal was only for a late-round pick swap, meaning the Patriots made the move to create some cap space.

Jamie Collins, Linebacker

Jamie Collins celebrates after a strip sack on Colt McCoy. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Collins returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal last season to prove he could still play. Watching from afar, Matt Patricia clearly saw enough to want the linebacker to play for the Lions.

Collins reportedly got a three-year contract worth $30 million, with $18 million guaranteed.

Danny Shelton, Defensive Tackle

Danny Shelton (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Like Jamie Collins, Shelton signed with the Patriots on a one-year prove-it deal last year. And like Collins, Shelton will be going to Detroit.

The 12th overall pick from the 2015 draft, Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

Elandon Roberts, Linebacker

Chris Long and Elandon Roberts react after a safety during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on December 12, 2016. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Another reunion with a former coach, Roberts is going to play for Flores in Miami. The linebacker took a back seat to his normal duties last year to fill in at fullback, but he’ll certainly resume linebacking activities upon arrival in Miami.

Ted Karras, Center/Interior Lineman

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Karras entered last season as a career backup, but he was thrust into a starting role after David Andrews was diagnosed with a blood clot. Now, Karras has a one-year, $4 million deal with Miami to show for it.

Comments

Leave a Reply