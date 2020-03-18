



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady left the Patriots. You might have heard. It made the news.

While the quarterback’s departure after 20 seasons is undoubtedly the biggest story surrounding the Patriots, he’s not the only player to bid farewell to Foxboro early in free agency or via trade.

For the sake of keeping track of all the Patriots heading out the door, here’s a neat and tidy list.

As you’ll clearly see, reunions with former Patriots coaches are a common theme.

Tom Brady, Quarterback

Not much needs to be said here. The quarterback is heading to Tampa Bay. He spent 20 years with the Patriots, but he won’t be finishing his career in New England.

Kyle Van Noy, Linebacker

The versatile Van Noy is reuniting with his former position coach, Brian Flores, down in Miami. Van Noy recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks last season.

Duron Harmon, Safety

The safety known for his game-clinching interceptions was shipped to Detroit, where he’ll once again play for former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The deal was only for a late-round pick swap, meaning the Patriots made the move to create some cap space.

Jamie Collins, Linebacker

Collins returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal last season to prove he could still play. Watching from afar, Matt Patricia clearly saw enough to want the linebacker to play for the Lions.

Collins reportedly got a three-year contract worth $30 million, with $18 million guaranteed.

Danny Shelton, Defensive Tackle

Like Jamie Collins, Shelton signed with the Patriots on a one-year prove-it deal last year. And like Collins, Shelton will be going to Detroit.

The 12th overall pick from the 2015 draft, Shelton signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

Elandon Roberts, Linebacker

Another reunion with a former coach, Roberts is going to play for Flores in Miami. The linebacker took a back seat to his normal duties last year to fill in at fullback, but he’ll certainly resume linebacking activities upon arrival in Miami.

Ted Karras, Center/Interior Lineman

Karras entered last season as a career backup, but he was thrust into a starting role after David Andrews was diagnosed with a blood clot. Now, Karras has a one-year, $4 million deal with Miami to show for it.