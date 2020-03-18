BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots obviously affects not only him and the football team, but also his entire family.

And on Wednesday, Gisele Bundchen — Brady’s internationally famous supermodel wife — posted a farewell message to the city of Boston.

“What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts,” Bundchen said. “We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.”

Bundchen included photos taken during her pregnancy, along with a series of family photos and a shot of some fall foliage as well as heavy snowfall.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” she concluded. “We will miss you!”