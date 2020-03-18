BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots losing two fullbacks to injury in 2019, linebacker Elandon Roberts took one for the team and stepped into a role he had never before played. Roberts performed well in that role, but it was believed that the move might have hurt his appeal once free agency began.
Fortunately, a former coach knows plenty about Roberts as a linebacker, and he acted quickly to sign him as soon as free agency opened.
Dolphins agreed to a deal with former Patriots LB Elandon Roberts, per source.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 18, 2020
In Miami, Roberts will reunite with Brian Flores, who was the Patriots’ linebackers coach before getting the job in Miami.
The 25-year-old Roberts was a sixth-round pick by New England in 2016. He started 14 games on defense in 2017 and 11 games in 2018, before starting just three games in 2019 due to the move to fullback. A solid run stuffer, Roberts recorded 67 tackles in 2017 and 65 tackles in 2018, with three total sacks and eight total QB hits during those two seasons.
As a fullback, Roberts helped open holes, but he also got to score a touchdown from Tom Brady on a 38-yard reception against Flores and the Dolphins in Week 17.
Roberts becomes the third former Patriot to sign with Miami this offseason, joining lineman Ted Karras and fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy.