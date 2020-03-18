BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not quite at the same level as Tom Brady. Nevertheless, the Patriots are losing another free agent.
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who returned to the Patriots on a one-year, $1 million deal last year, is going to reunite with Matt Patricia and sign with the Detroit Lions. The 26-year-old will get a nice raise with his new contract, which will pay him $8 million over two years.
Shelton played in all 16 regular-season games for New England last season, setting new career highs with 61 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Over his five-year NFL career, the former first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns has amassed 211 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Shelton now joins Jamie Collins, who also signed with the Lions this week, and Trey Flowers as Patriots free agents who have left New England for Detroit over the last two years.
So far this offseason, the Patriots have also lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kyle Van Noy to the Miami Dolphins.