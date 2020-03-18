EVERETT (CBS) – Wynn Resorts will continue to pay employees at all their properties, including tips, for 30 days during the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s Massachusetts casino, Encore Boston Harbor, shut down on Sunday in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.
“I want you all to have your full wages because you need to stay home and you need to not think about how you’re going to pay your bills,” CEO Matt Maddox told employees in a video message on Tuesday.
Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor are now closed for the health and safety of our employees, the families and our communities. Here is a video our CEO Matt Maddox sent to our Wynn team about the days ahead. https://t.co/w6wCOhZgpI
— Encore Boston Harbor (@EncoreResortBH) March 17, 2020
MGM Resorts in Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville are also closed. Wynn is telling employees to stay home for the time being.
“We have the financial capacity to weather this storm without a problem,” Maddox said.