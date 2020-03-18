BOSTON (CBS) — Simon Property Group, which owns several malls in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, announced that it is closing all retail properties in the United States due to coronavirus. The closures take effect Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will last through at least March 29.
The Auburn Mall, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod Mall, Copley Place, Emerald Square, Lee Premium Outlets, Liberty Tree Mall, Liberty Tree Strip, Northshore Mall, Solomon Pond Mall, South Shore Plaza, Square One Mall, The Shops at Chestnut Hill and the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets are all Simon malls in Massachusetts.
The Simon properties in New Hampshire are the Merrimack Premium Outlets, Pheasant Lane Mall, the Mall at Rockingham Park and the Mall of New Hampshire.
Simon said the decision was made after “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials.”
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” CEO David Simon said in a statement.