CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services officials announced on Wednesday the state’s coronavirus cases jumped to 39 after 13 new positive tests.
Of the new cases, four were in Hillsborough County, three in Rockingham County, three in Carroll County, two in Belknap County and one in Merrimack County. All four of the Hillsborough County cases were from Manchester.
“New individuals from Carroll and Merrimack counties have no identified risk factors, indicating additional areas in New Hampshire experiencing community-based transmission of COVID-19,” health officials said.
Two people are hospitalized in stable condition. The rest are isolating at home.