BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA will have additional service Wednesday, a day after reduced service because of coronavirus backfired.
The T scaled back service on trains and buses Tuesday to help promote social distancing as ridership dropped with many people now working from home because of coronavirus concerns.
But the result was the opposite of social distancing. More people were packed in tight on fewer trains and buses during the morning rush hour.
So hours later, on Tuesday night, the MBTA announced it will be adding Blue Line service, additional Green Line capacity on the E Branch, and additional service on certain key bus routes to reflect demand at specific times of day.
For more information on the schedule changes, visit mbta.com/covid19
