BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will re-open seven of its 30 locations Wednesday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. All locations were shut down Monday and Tuesday.
The offices in Boston-Haymarket, Brockton, Plymouth, Worcester, Lawrence, Fall River and Pittsfield will be open for business, but the state is asking that only customers with immediate needs come to those locations.
Road tests for permit holders are still postponed at all RMV locations through at least Friday, March 20.
“Customers should expect longer waits as we will need to limit any crowding in the centers to comply with social distancing protocols. We will be limiting the number of people allowed inside Service Centers and once those limits are reached, customers will have to either leave and come back or wait outside until it is possible to let them in while still maintaining social distancing,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack.
Plenty of services can still be done online and AAA also offers select RMV services to its members.
