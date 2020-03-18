BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced during Wednesday press conference that all daycares in Massachusetts will be ordered to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Monday, March 23, all early education centers and child care providers must close.
Emergency procedures are being put into place so that exempt programs will allow childcare for first responders, medical staff, and other critical personnel.
“Families who work to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of all Commonwealth citizens will receive priority access to these emergency childcare programs,” said Baker. “Vulnerable children will also receive priority access. We’ll work hard to make space for people who must go to work but aren’t necessarily emergency personnel available as well.”
Baker said he has already received offers from the education community to help.
“Volunteers, teachers and staff from some childcare programs have already reached out to the department to say that they are ready and willing to continue providing care which will be a relief to many of the parents who are working day and night to combat COVID-19,” said Baker.
With colleges and universities having sent students home for the year, dorm rooms are being considered as potential options for housing healthcare workers and other essential employees.
Because so many people are out of work due to coronavirus shutdowns, Baker said he signed an order on Wednesday that will waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.
Baker said this will allow impacted workers to get assistance quickly.