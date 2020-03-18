LAWRENCE (CBS) — Those bathroom wipes may claim to be “flushable,” but a local public works department is asking residents not to dispose of them in the toilet. Lawrence DPW says sewer pump stations in the city “are clogging more than usual.”
“Toilet paper may be in high demand and low supply, but we urge you PLEASE DO NOT FLUSH wipes,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Even if they say they are flushable, THEY ARE NOT.”
More people may be using the wipes as toilet paper has become the ultimate symbol of panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic. But Lawrence is stressing that the only “flushable” item is toilet paper.
A clogged pump station can lead to a costly sewage backup in your home, the department warns. They’re telling residents to “please use the waste basket.”