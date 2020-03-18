BOSTON (CBS) – Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are teaming up to call for a halt to evictions during the coronavirus pandemic. The New England senators along with other legislators sent letters to two major landlord associations asking them to help those who may be out of work and unable to pay rent.
“We ask that you issue an immediate moratorium on all eviction proceedings in rental homes and offer deferred rent payment options with no late fees to tenants impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” they wrote to the American Apartment Owners Association and the National Home Renting Council. “Housing is a basic need for families as they seek to remain safe during this public health emergency.”
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley also signed the letters that say “evicting families puts their health at risk.”
“Even as government actors work to get the necessary resources to our neighbors experiencing homelessness, private sector partners should avoid exacerbating the problem by evicting tenants during a pandemic,” they wrote.
CBS News on Tuesday cited a report saying that four million restaurant workers could lose their jobs because of the coronavirus. Restaurants in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are currently takeout and delivery only in an effort to reduce the spread.