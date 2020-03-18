BOSTON (CBS) — Most New Englanders are not very happy that Tom Brady is apparently taking his talents to Tampa Bay. That is not the case for Damon Brown.
Brown lives in Boston, which he’s called his home for the last 17 years. But before his move to the Northeast, Brown lived in Tampa, and he’s still a Buccaneers season ticket holder.
Needless to say, Brown is pretty pumped to have a six-time Super Bowl champion joining his favorite team.
“I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1978. I bring my kids down to the games. My kids are Bucs fans unfortunately. So maybe they’ll be proud to be Bucs fans living in New England.”
Brown isn’t waiting around for any official TB12 Buccaneers gear, either. He had already changed his old Trent Dilfer jersey — which was signed by the former Bucs QB –to a Brady one, artfully covering up Dilfer’s name with Brady’s.
📸 This longtime Buccaneers fan who lives in #Boston has already upgraded his Trent Dilfer jersey to Tom Brady #WBZ pic.twitter.com/CVI0rMtADr
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) March 18, 2020
If Brady can lead the Bucs to the postseason next season, it will end a 12-year playoff drought in Tampa Bay. And Brown will be there to see it all.