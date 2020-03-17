



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is looking for a new team. After an unprecedented 20-year run of success as quarterback of the New England Patriots, Brady announced Tuesday that he is moving on in the final years of his NFL career.

That has the football world wondering where Brady will be slingin’ the pigskin next. Brady donning something other than a Patriots jersey is a difficult image to picture, but one that we’ve seen plenty of over the last few months thanks to basic Photoshop skills. And soon, we won’t have to use our imagination (or rudimentary computer skills) at all.

In the near future, Brady will be on stage somewhere holding up his new jersey. The folks at BetOnline believe that new jersey will be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers one, with the L.A. Chargers and Indianapolis Colts next on their list of potential Brady landing spots.

Which team would you bet on to be the landing spot for Tom Brady? (odds via BetOnline) — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020

The Buccaneers were the favorites to land Brady on Monday, and reportedly made a pretty hefty offer when the legal tampering window opened, as did the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport. Both teams have been connected to Brady throughout the offseason, though the Chargers did a better job toeing the tampering line than Bruce Arians and his fellow swashbucklers. The Colts, meanwhile, are reportedly interested in Philip Rivers, though that could change depending on the next QB domino to fall. And we’re all waiting for a “mystery team” to emerge in the Brady sweepstakes, as they always tend to do.

A Brady decision isn’t expected to come Tuesday, but in the next day or so, the quarterback will pick his next team. Brace yourselves for another tough day, New England fans.