FOXBORO (CBS) — While Patriots fans were devastated to hear Tom Brady was leaving New England, they were grateful for the quarterback’s dedication to their team in the last twenty years.
Upon hearing the news, fans headed down to Gillette Stadium for some Brady gear.
“My son who is at home texted me and I thought it was a joke,” one man said. “I was on my way back home and I spoke to my daughter and she said ‘I don’t have a Tom Brady jersey’ so here I am.”
He added, “I’m just glad that we had him for 20 years and we got six Super Bowls, what can you complain?”
Fan James Stamatos also bought a jersey. “The reason why I bought it in the first place is because usually when a player leaves a certain location, they’re not going to be selling this jersey anymore and then it’s going to be considered one of the vintage edition jerseys and the price will go up by like $50 and I just wanted one,” he said.
“Of course I’m sad and everything, it’s devastating,” another fan said. “My whole life he’s been here. I’m 17 so I’ve only known Tom Brady as a Patriot so he’s the greatest of all time in our eyes.”
In Boston, one fan even left flowers outside the TB12 center.
Those who spoke to WBZ-TV said they respect Brady and they would continue cheering for him — unless he was playing the Patriots.
“The time was coming at some point anyways. It was inevitable. All good things must come to an end, right?” said Boris Senic.
“It’s an amazing legacy and it is definitely going to be hard for someone else to top,” another man said.
It came down to money and the Patriots lost more by not signing TB at 30 million dollars for two years and giving him a real voice in creating the offense than they would have lost by paying him. NE now has little to no chance of even winning the division, let alone a playoff game this coming year. Kraft probably has lost 100 million on the market value of his franchise over TB’s departure. But Kraft saved 7 million a year or so…..Great business decision. Kraft and BB surrounded TB with garbage on offense last year and now are sad he is leaving? Why would he waste another year? Even with the garbage, Edelman excluded, they nearly beat the Titans. We fans have been cheated by a bumbling coach and owner who will do nothing this year and watch their team fall apart as Brady was the glue that held it together. Brady made Belichick look great, and with Brady gone, Belichick will have his first losing season in NE. What a waste and we fans got to pay the price last year and now, many of us will follow Tom to Tampa and give that team our fandom. I bet Belichick does two sad years in NE and then is fired by his fool of an owner.