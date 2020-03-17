PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Where’s Tom Brady going? One local police department is aiming to keep him in the area with a tongue-in-cheek social media post, even as the legendary quarterback announced Tuesday that he’s leaving the Patriots.
The Pelham, New Hampshire Police Department issued a BOLO (be on lookout) for a “missing adult male” who happens to be TB12.
BOLO – Missing Adult Male.
If located please contact Chief Robert Kraft. Do not release to any jurisdiction outside of New England pic.twitter.com/osakoO2ORI
“If located please contact Chief Robert Kraft,” the department wrote. “Do not release to any jurisdiction outside of New England.”
Brady has reportedly not yet chosen his next destination.