



BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Months and months and months of buildup, dating back to July, days filled with constant guesses and speculation, real estate rumors, leaks from one side, leaks from the other side, Photoshop jobs in different jerseys, wall-to-wall coverage both locally and nationally. The first episode of free agency in Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame career … has thus far led to a complete and total dud.

Turns out, Tom Brady’s free agency stinks. What a bummer.

The Titans? They prefer Ryan Tannehill. In real life. Somehow.

Raiders? They wanted the potent Derek Carr/Marcus Mariota tandem. Good luck with that.

Cowboys? Colts? Giants? Vikings? Bears? Dolphins? Nothing really doing.

And so, it brings us here:

–The Patriots seemingly have a standing offer that amounts to “take it or leave it.” It requires a pay cut and no commitment beyond one season. It is, most likely, the same “offer” that Brady found unappealing last summer. –The Buccaneers do not have a quarterback and are willing to pay good money for Brady. The most appealing aspect of Tampa is apparently that they like to have fun down there. Doesn’t really sound like a match for the most competitive human being alive who was put on the planet to win Super Bowls, not to chug beers in the parking lot. –The Chargers are apparently still interested, to some degree. They will “inquire.” Sounds halfhearted. –That is it. –That’s the whole thing. –After months of having Adam Schefter and every other NFL reporter with a pulse promise a FRENZY for Tom Brady … that’s it. That’s what you’ve got.

At this point, if Brady does return to the Patriots, it won’t feel like a triumph for either party. At this point, that scenario would feel more like Brady trudging back to 1 Patriots Place, hat firmly in hand, while assuming the position and shouting, “Thank you, sir. May I have another?!”

And if he takes whatever Tampa is offering? Suffice it to say, a life relocation to Tampa was likely not at all what Tom and Gisele were envisioning when they embarked on this whole quest.

Isn’t that sad?

No, not real life sad. The world is going through enough at the moment. There is no need to shed tears for an extraordinarily wealthy man whose list of suitors for a new place of football employment is low. It’s not that kind of sad. Duh.

But as far as sports stories go, this one’s shaping up to be a major downer.

This is Tom Freakin’ Brady we’re talking about. On name brand alone, you’d figure that’d be worth more than this.

Sure, he’s old, but if you watched him last season — and I mean really watched him — you did not see a man who was physically incapable of playing the position at the highest level. You simply did not.

Just watch the damn man.

You give the guy a little bit of time, you get yourself open even a teensy bit, and he’s going to deliver you a strike.

The man can still play.

He is the greatest of all time.

And yet, the man who was expected to be the belle of the ball has seen his Aston Martin promptly turn into a pumpkin.

It stinks.

Perhaps, it could change. Perhaps Day 2 of free agency brings some buzz, some real chatter. Perhaps a mystery team emerges and signs the quarterback out of nowhere — and who doesn’t love a good mystery team???

But as of now, it doesn’t seem like a happy ending is in sight from any side. For Brady, that much is obvious. For the Patriots, entering 2020 with complete unknown Jarrett Stidham or the sadly well-too-known Andy Dalton or someone equally unimpressive would certainly not make the Patriots better than they were with Tom Brady. For the media that gassed up this entire Hype Ship for the better part of a year, promising a parade of teams to come knocking on Brady’s door, getting almost no life to the story feels like a serious letdown.

And as is usual, the fans are left to wonder what in the name of Bill Belichick is going on. That’s never fun.

It’s all quite crazy. And, no matter which angle you approached this historic story from, it’s kind of sad.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.