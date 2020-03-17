BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping that Teddy Bridgewater would replace Tom Brady in New England, the bad news just keeps coming. Bridgewater is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.
The Patriots were reportedly interested in the 27-year-old quarterback, but he’s set to sign a three-year deal with Carolina worth upwards of $60 million, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. The two sides are still working out details, but the pact is expected to be complete when the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
It takes a potential Brady replacement off the board for New England, after the QB announced Tuesday morning that he would not be returning to the Patriots.
Bridgewater would have made sense for New England, giving them a veteran quarterback with experience in the short term, while they figure out if Jarrett Stidham is their QB of the future going forward. But Brigewater’s solid play with the Saints last season, leading New Orleans to a 5-0 record in place of an injured Drew Brees, earned him a nice payday this winter, a payday the cap-strapped Patriots couldn’t match.
However, Bridgewater signing with the Panthers does open the door for a potential Cam Newton trade to New England.